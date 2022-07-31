Quick loan non-payers are evil and corrupt; we’ll find them out – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Speaking to the press in Accra ahead of the deadline for sim card registrations across the country, she said such people are evil doers and corrupt.

The Minister said the government is devising ways to phishing out such unscrupulous people and hold them accountable.

"I have been informed that some people who have taken Qwikloans from their service providers have decided not to register their sims to avoid repaying those loans, that is evil corruption and you will be found out."

The press conference also saw the Minister announcing an extension to the sim card registration for Ghanaians.

She said the deadline has been extended to September 30th for everyone to make sure they have registered their sim cards.

“The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement which will give us a full year. Any sim that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services.,” she said.

This extension comes after numerous Ghanaians complained about the 31st July deadline given by the Ministry.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in an earlier engagement said the government will not extend the deadline.

According to the Minister, Ghanaians and everyone who is yet to register their SIM cards should take opportunity of the ongoing process which will end on July 31, 2022.

She said this at a forum by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in Kumasi.