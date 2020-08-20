  1. news
Quiz: How corrupt are you?

Kojo Emmanuel
Corrupt activities may be undertaken by private individuals, public officials, politicians, and business and industrial operators.

What kind of punishments are imposed for corruption?

Capital punishment
Imprisonment
Fine
Community service

What can you do to prevent corruption?

Power of the people
Sanctions
Build capacity for those who need it

What's the perception index of corruption in Ghana?

75%
25%
95%
1%

Which institution is the most corrupt in Ghana?

Police
Judiciary
Parliament
Ghana Education Service

What will you do if you caught someone with a bag of Marijuana?

Arrest
Collect bribe and free them
Share the marijuana

Will you collect money from a politician before voting?

Drop my account number fast
I'll take it but won't vote
I don't have a voters' ID card
Reject the money
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Kojo Emmanuel
