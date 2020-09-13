  1. news
Quiz: Show us your daily routine and we’ll tell which politician you’d be

Emmanuel Ayamga
Take this quiz and your answers will tell which Ghanaian politician you'd be...

What time do you wake up?

4am
5am
6am
7am

What is the first thing you do after waking up?

Pick my phone and hit social media
Brush my teeth
Take a glass of water
Hit the gym

What do you usually have for breakfast?

Koko
Tea
Waakye
Banku

At what time do you take your breakfast?

Between 6am and 8am
Between 8am and 10am
Between 10am and 12pm
I take my first mean in the afternoon

How do you move to work?

I drive
I pick Uber
I pick trotro
I walk

Which of these are you?

The type that gets to work before the reporting time
The type that gets to work exactly on time
The type that gets to work a few minutes late
All the above

Which radio or TV content do you prefer to watch or listen to in the morning?

Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Business

Which artiste are you likely to listen to while working?

Shatta Wale
Efya
Sarkodie
Adina

What time do you close from work?

4pm
5pm
6pm
Depends on the day’s work

What’s the first thing you do when you get home after work?

I take a shower
I find something to eat
I link up with friends
I just watch television
Your score: Chairman Wontumi
See your guy guy. Take am like that waii. Lol
Your score: Asiedu Nketia
If you were in the political space, like you go worry waaa.
Your score: Hassan Ayariga
So you ankasa are you sure Ghanaians will take you serious when you campaign? Lol
Your score: Paa Kwesi Nduom
Eish! Adwuma wura ayekooo!!
Source: Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Ayamga
Emmanuel Ayamga More from the author »
