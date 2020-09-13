Quiz: Show us your daily routine and we’ll tell which politician you’d be
Take this quiz and your answers will tell which Ghanaian politician you'd be...
What time do you wake up?
4am
5am
6am
7am
What is the first thing you do after waking up?
Pick my phone and hit social media
Brush my teeth
Take a glass of water
Hit the gym
What do you usually have for breakfast?
Koko
Tea
Waakye
Banku
At what time do you take your breakfast?
Between 6am and 8am
Between 8am and 10am
Between 10am and 12pm
I take my first mean in the afternoon
How do you move to work?
I drive
I pick Uber
I pick trotro
I walk
Which of these are you?
The type that gets to work before the reporting time
The type that gets to work exactly on time
The type that gets to work a few minutes late
All the above
Which radio or TV content do you prefer to watch or listen to in the morning?
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Which artiste are you likely to listen to while working?
Shatta Wale
Efya
Sarkodie
Adina
What time do you close from work?
4pm
5pm
6pm
Depends on the day’s work
What’s the first thing you do when you get home after work?
I take a shower
I find something to eat
I link up with friends
I just watch television
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh