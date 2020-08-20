Quiz: What do you know about corruption?
Corrupt activities may be undertaken by private individuals, public officials, politicians, and business and industrial operators.
What kind of punishments are imposed for corruption?
Capital punishment
Imprisonment
Fine
What can you do to prevent corruption?
Power to the people
Sanctions
Build capacity for those who need it
What's the perception index of corruption in Ghana?
75%
25%
95%
1%
Which institution is the most corrupt in Ghana?
Police
Judiciary
Parliament
Ghana Education Service
What will you do if you caught someone with a bag of Marijuana?
Arrest
Collect bribe and free them
Share the marijuana
Will you collect money from a politician before voting?
Drop my account number fast
I'll take it but won't vote
I don't have a voters' ID card
Reject the money
Share your score:
