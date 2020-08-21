What do you know about environmental degradation? This quiz will tell you more
Studying past WASSCE past questions can help you pass your exams.
Environmental degradation is mainly caused by
Natural disasters
Human activities
Civil wars
Global warming
Respiratory disease can be caused by
Water pollution
Land degradation
Air pollution
Deforestation
The right to be protected and heard at trials is an example of
Social right
Political right
Legal right
Natural right
Which of the following do not constitute environmental degradation?
Deforestation
Bush burning
Air pollution
Mixed farming
Which of the following factors is a reason for Ghana’s cultural diversity?
Ethnic grouping
Foreign trade
Internal trade
Colonization
The dry season in southern Ghana starts from the month of November and ends in
February
May
June
April
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh