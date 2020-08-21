  1. news
  2. local

What do you know about environmental degradation? This quiz will tell you more

Kojo Emmanuel
Tell your friends
Studying past WASSCE past questions can help you pass your exams.

Environmental degradation is mainly caused by

Natural disasters
Human activities
Civil wars
Global warming

Respiratory disease can be caused by

Water pollution
Land degradation
Air pollution
Deforestation

The right to be protected and heard at trials is an example of

Social right
Political right
Legal right
Natural right

Which of the following do not constitute environmental degradation?

Deforestation
Bush burning
Air pollution
Mixed farming

Which of the following factors is a reason for Ghana’s cultural diversity?

Ethnic grouping
Foreign trade
Internal trade
Colonization

The dry season in southern Ghana starts from the month of November and ends in

February
May
June
April
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Kojo Emmanuel More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh