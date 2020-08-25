QUIZ: What do you know about social life; you will know more after answering these questions
The Ghanaian people have maintained a society free from serious internal conflict and continue to develop their considerable natural, human, and cultural resources.
A common feature of people associated with the same ethnic group in Ghana is
Name
Occupation
Clothes
Language
Where did the Akans first settle during their migration?
Dormaa Ahenkro
Bono Manso
Denkyira
Asante Manso
Conflicts that destroy lives and property must be prevented by
Security agents
All citizens
Environmental Protection Agency
National Disaster Management Organization
The fundamental laws by which a country is governed is known as
Bye-laws
Legislative instruments
Constitution
Court ruling
An individual whose rights have been infringed upon seeks justice from the
Court
President
Police
Teachers
When a person uses an orthodox and traditional medicine together for the treatment of diseases, he is said to be practising
Outmoded culture
Cultural lag
Cultural change
Parallel culture
Which of the following was established to find the causes of the 1948 riots?
Justice Annan Committee
Watson Commission
Burns Commission
Coussey Commission
