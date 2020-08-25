  1. news
QUIZ: What do you know about social life; you will know more after answering this questions

Kojo Emmanuel
The Ghanaian people have maintained a society free from serious internal conflict and continue to develop their considerable natural, human, and cultural resources.

A common feature of people associated with the same ethnic group in Ghana is

Where did the Akans first settle during their migration?

Conflicts that destroy lives and property must be prevented by

The fundamental laws by which a country is governed is known as

An individual whose rights have been infringed upon seeks justice from the

When a person uses an orthodox and traditional medicine together for the treatment of diseases, he is said to be practising

Which of the following was established to find the causes of the 1948 riots?

Source: Pulse Ghana
