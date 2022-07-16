RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Railway Company begins work at Tema-Accra stations on July 18

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has announced that beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, it will resume the Tema-Accra passenger train service, which was suspended temporarily for rehabilitation works.

Ghana's railway sector
Ghana's railway sector

According to the Company, it has successfully addressed some technical challenges it faced before the suspension of work.

Recommended articles

“After successfully addressing some technical challenges, GRCL conducted a series of test runs and a final joint inspection was also carried out on July 7, 2022, by GRCL and Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to ascertain the suitability of the line for passenger service,” a statement from GRCL noted.

The statement which was signed by the Deputy Managing Director, Roger Kofi Anpa, said that GRDA, which is the industry regulator, has granted it the approval to commence the shuttle service.

“The general public is being advised to bear with us, that as a start, a restricted speed limit of 35km/h has been imposed on the movement of the train to enable our technical team to continue to address any teething problem that may emerge during these early stages of the resumption of the shuttle service.”

“There would also be other GRCL officials onboard the train to obtain the views and concerns of commuters to enable Management of GRCL to address them to ensure the smooth running of the passenger service to the best satisfaction of our clients. The general public is hereby assured of our usual comfortable, safe and punctual shuttle service GRCL provides,” the railway company added in the statement.

Read the full statement below:

Statement from Ghana Railway company
Statement from Ghana Railway company Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Greater Accra Region: Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

Name airport after Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe; she fought more for independence than Big Six - Oliver

Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe and Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Nana Addo begs teachers to call off strike and return to the classroom

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana Police Service sets up TV station, Ghanaians say they can’t wait

IGP George Akuffo Dampare