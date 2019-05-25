The move has been viewed as challenging the status quo where men are considered more appropriate for such roles.

According to woman preacher, she has a simple mission to teach women about Quran and empower them with knowledge.

"I have learnt the Quran and there is no need keeping it to myself when I can teach other women to also know what their religion says about women,” she told Citinewsroom.

Islamic scholars and jurists are sharply divided on whether a woman can deliver Friday sermon, which is part of an act of worship.

While some argue there's nothing wrong with that, some say it is not an obligation upon women to deliver sermon or lead men in prayer.

The woman preacher is overstepping her bounds, according to Imam Mustapha Abdullai, who led the Friday prayer in the mosque.

"It is not allowed for a woman to teach in public let alone leading the prayer. It is against religion. She can only guide her colleague women not read the law.”