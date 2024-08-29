Ransomware attack affected ECG's profitability - Mahama

Mahama explained, “Don’t forget that, within those periods, we were going through an operational turnaround, where we were fixing our systems...That was the same year within which we had the ransomware attack thing that we managed to take care of.”

“For me, what I will say to that is there’s an investigation going on, so maybe probably, the Vice President is privy to the final investigation report or has some inkling towards whatever is going on there. But I have not been furnished. There was an attack, there’s no two ways about that."

He indicated that during the attack, ECG was unable to generate revenue, leading to substantial financial losses.

“Looking at a company that has the potential of raising about GH₵50 million to GH₵60 million in a day, if you’re not able to vend for a week, how much have you lost? How are you going to bring yourself back into the game?

"So yes, we did lose a lot, we had a few good companies consult for us and advise us. And we have a quantity of the amount of money that was lost ranges between GHC400 million to GHC500 million within that period,” Mahama added.

Earlier, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had accused some ECG staff of sabotaging the government's digitalisation efforts by introducing ransomware that disrupted revenue collection systems.