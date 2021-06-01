Rastafarian Saga: Court ruling means students can now dress anyhow to school – NAGRAT

This comes after Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court on Monday ordered the Achimota School to admit the two dreadlocked students.

The court ordered the school to admit both Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy, who had dragged the school to court after being rejected over their hairstyles.

Reacting to this, Mr. Cabornu said the ruling by the court means students can now dress anyhow to school, including wearing caps to classes.

He, however, added that all schools across the country will respect the court ruling despite their concerns.

“What the judgement means is that the Rasta students and all other students can dress anyway and go to school, and we teachers do not have to waste our time and energy talking about character formation. We thank the court for making our work easy,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Someone wears rasta, you should also be able to wear your cap or hat. We really do not care about that in any way.

“We do not care about character formation because our professional understanding of character formation has been truncated by a court ruling and you want us to care. We are going to obey the court ruling.”

It will be recalled that, in March, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were spotting dreadlocks.

Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, a father of one of the teenagers with dreadlocks, took to Facebook to reveal his bewilderment at the school’s decision.

His rants soon attracted national attention, with several Ghanaians expressing their outrage at the school’s decision.

However, the Achimota School refused to admit students despite an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.

The case ended up in court, with the two students seeking the court to compel the school to admit them.