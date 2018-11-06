Rawlings grabs Rebecca Akufo-Addo at dinner [Video]

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo showed their dance skills together at a dinner in honour of Prince Charles, heir to the UK throne and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

The two are seen dancing together with some political leaders and their opposite sex partners.

Rawlings is seen dancing with Rebecca Akufo-Addo while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo danced with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

The Prince is also displaying his royal dancing skills with a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Prince Charles first visited Ghana in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly 'The Prince of Wales College,' and a durbar in his honour in Kumasi by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.

Watch the video below: