He accused Kufuor of creating a system of lawlessness in the country during his tenure of office as president.

He made the remarks when the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings with GJA leadership

Rawlings mentioned some buildings such as the Villagio, Kufour One as buildings that were in waterways which he insisted was Kufuor's only legacy in government.

He stated that Villagio was built on a waterway that gave other builders in Accra and elsewhere the guts to cite illegal houses and factories on waterways.

According to him, "Nkrumah has left his legacy, the freedom, and Justice arch… I am saying that’s something he left. Do you want to know the one for Kufuor? Those Villagio villages", Rawlings said.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

"...The Kufuor one. The Villagio villages were built on the waterway... the southern part of the motorway… why won't others do it? Their houses and their factories… That's his legacy! If he can do it, why can't others do it? He blocked the waterway!" he added.

Watch the floods on the Accra-Tema motorway.