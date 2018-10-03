Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings must apologize for murder of judges - Okudzeto


Sam Okudzeto, who practised law at the time of the killings, admitted that “I cannot say that Jerry Rawlings was the one who ordered the murders.”

Former President of Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto play

Former President of Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State and a legal practitioner, Sam Okudzeto has said that ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has to apologize for the murder of three Ghanaian judges in 1982.

He said he was the superintendent of the lawlessness that engulfed the country at that time.

“There was absolute lawlessness in the country, the best thing you can do for your country is to always follow the rule of law", he said.

Three judges and a retired military officer: Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Justice F.P. Sarkodie, Justice K.A. Agyepong and Major Sam Acquah, were brutally murdered in 1982.

“It is also a reminder to lawyers that it is not just judges, but we are all a part of the judicial process. We are God’s instruments to justice and law. That is our responsibility and we should never relegate from that.”

Yesterday, Accra based Joy FM released a documentary titled: "Who Killed the Judges,” a 90-minute film detailing the brutal murders of the judges.

In the documentary, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah (retd) recounts audio recordings of a man claiming that the top ranks of Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) ordered for the killing of the judges. In the recordings that have since been released, one of those convicted and shot for the murders, Joaquin Amartey Kwei is heard repeatedly crying, “I have done a wrongful act. I have done a wrongful act,” adding that, “I carried out the instructions that were given to me.”

 

