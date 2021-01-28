The outspoken politician said the former President should have apologized for atrocities committed under him.

According to him, Rawlings was involved in several atrocities and it was imperative that he confessed and apologized to the people of Ghana before he died.

Nana Obiri Boahen said: "Sometimes, one must come out openly and make a confession when he has erred. It is very important. All throughout his life, when he [Mr. Rawlings] was alive, some of us took him on.

"And I kept on saying that I wished Rawlings would one day come out openly to tell the whole world that ‘I Jerry John Rawlings as a human being, I might have stepped on the toes of some people and I do hereby render an unqualified apology to those individuals’ – That would have been the best. But he never made such confession.”

The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings was buried in Accra yesterday.

He was laid in state from Sunday to Tuesday, allowing members of the public and other dignitaries to pay their last respects.

Jerry John Rawlings' funeral

A procession was then held through the principal streets of Accra, from the Osu area to the 37 military Hospital and then to Burma Camp.

Bishop of the Keta Akatsi Diocese, Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, led the blessing of the resting ground of the former President.

Also, the military observed a 21-gun salute in honour the memory the late Rawlings, who was Ghana’s first President of the Fourth Republic.