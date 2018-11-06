Rawlings is seen dancing with Rebecca Akufo-Addo while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo danced with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.
The two are seen dancing together with some political leaders and their opposite sex partners.
The Prince is also displaying his royal dancing skills with a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.
Prince Charles first visited Ghana in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly 'The Prince of Wales College,' and a durbar in his honour in Kumasi by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.