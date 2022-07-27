RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Re-introduction of toll is for only PPP roads — Road Ministry clarifies

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

As Ghanaians get ready to start paying tolls on some selected roads Government on the other hand has replied to critics who claimed it was re-introducing road tolls in the country through the back door.

Toll booth
The government has had its fair share of bashing following the announcement by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that the government now wants to toll some new road projects in the country citing the Accra-Tema Motorway expansion project as a classical example.

Recommended articles

It will be recalled that the collection of road and bridge tolls during the 2022 budget statement was suspended by the government.

But following Ofori-Atta's intention of the tolling of some new roads during the mid-year budget review presented on Monday, July 25, 2022, some Ghanaians lambasted the government over the issue.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta
Kwesi Amoako Atta, Roads Minister
However, the Roads Ministry in its statement has clarified that government does not intend to re-introduce the road tolls which were suspended a few months ago.

"The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the government has not reinstated toll collection across the country. We further wish to clarify that the Finance Minister's reference to tolls in the budget review was in respect of PPP road projects only. The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that the government will continue to use innovative means to finance road projects across the country," Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head of Public Relations at the Roads Ministry clarified.

Read statement below :

Roads Ministry statement
Authors:

