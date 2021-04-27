Reasons for abandoning Saglemi housing project 'senseless' - Hassan Ayariga

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, said he was disappointed the government had failed to make the project accessible to Ghanaians.

“This cannot happen in a country where millions of workers are struggling for accommodation, irrespective of the party they belong to. This is not a political party project. This is a government of Ghana project, and we cannot allow it to rot, no matter the circumstances surrounding it. It does not make sense for anybody to leave such a project abandoned for years,” he said.

However, the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye said the project has stalled due to corruption and lack of proper planning by politicians.

Mr. Asenso believes the status quo of leaving politicians in charge of affordable housing projects has worsened the housing deficit.

Hassan Ayariga to government: Attend to Saglemi houses or I'll ask Ghanaians to occupy them Pulse Ghana

But the sector minister believes that the current challenges could have been avoided if a National Housing Authority which his ministry is proposing as a solution to the many challenges facing affordable housing projects initiated by the state is in place.