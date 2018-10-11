Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child


International Day of the Girl Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child

The 1.1 billion girls of today's world are challenging the status quo. They're redefining girlhood, and they're doing so against the odds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo play

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said she was committed to helping the girl child overcome obstacles in pursuit of her education.

According to her, education is the foundation to the development of every country.

She said "we can help put a stop to child marriage, reduce high dropout rates for girls and end sexual and all other forms of violence against girls."

Her remarks come at the back as the world celebrates International Day of the Girl.

READ MORE: First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal

International Day of the Girl started in 2012 as a United Nations declaration, the day acknowledges the importance of issues girls face across the globe — including education, nutrition and child marriage — and the many benefits of the global initiatives working to address them and it is observed October 11 every year.

The 1.1 billion girls of today's world are challenging the status quo. They're redefining girlhood, and they're doing so against the odds.

Across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.

play

 

They have less access to information, communication technology and resources, such as the internet where the global gender gap is growing.

A quarter of young people, most of them girls, are neither employed nor getting an education or training.

But the First lady said her foundation, [Rebecca foundation] is committed to support girls to dream big and secure a better future.

In a Facebook post, she wrote "Today is International Day of the Girl!

"Today we can all commit to support girls to dream big and secure a better future. We can enable girls to go to school and stay the course. Education is the foundation of our development. My foundation, The Rebecca Foundation is working with relevant stakeholders to promote girls education in Ghana.

READ MORE: Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China

"Together, we can help put a stop to child marriage, reduce high dropout rates for girls and end sexual and all other forms of violence against girls. In partnership with all of you, we can help and inspire girls to achieve their dreams by doing away with any practice that limits their potential."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ignorance: Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for resigning Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for resigning
#Number12: Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out #Number12 Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out
Police Raid: 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase
Takeover: A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million
Menzgold Issues: Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment Menzgold Issues Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment
Reinforced Office Cabinet: KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency Reinforced Office Cabinet KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency

Recommended Videos

Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3
Prophet Badu Kobi Kobi: Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a dog – Prophet Prophet Badu Kobi Kobi Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a dog – Prophet
Unemployment: Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister



Top Articles

1 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
2 'Sankofa' Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapabullet
3 Scoundrel Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bailbullet
4 Modernisation Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal -...bullet
5 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
6 Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at...bullet
7 Remodelling Accra Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner...bullet
8 New Roles Nana Addo appoints 3 Deputy CEOs for COCOBODbullet
9 Aviation Industry Wa Airstrip wasting away after one...bullet
10 Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C...bullet

Related Articles

Recap Melania Trump’s visit, Asiedu Nketia, Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe and other major stories of the week
Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe's funeral
US First Lady ‘Thank You Ghana’ – Melania Trump grateful for memorable visit
No Discrimination! Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana instantly ended a taboo in Cape Coast, here's how
US First Lady First photos of Melania Trump's arrival in Ghana
Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
Bilateral Talks President Akufo-Addo attends 73rd UN General Assembly
Tribute You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

COP James Oppong Boanuh
Appointment President Akufo-Addo gives Deputy IGP one-year contract
Delta Force members
Akoto Osei Attack Court remands 2 Delta Force members
Forensic Audit Grant us full prosecutorial powers - EOCO to Attorney General
How to find the right property to buy
Home Owner How to find the right property to buy
X
Advertisement