Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said she was committed to helping the girl child overcome obstacles in pursuit of her education.

According to her, education is the foundation to the development of every country.

She said "we can help put a stop to child marriage, reduce high dropout rates for girls and end sexual and all other forms of violence against girls."

Her remarks come at the back as the world celebrates International Day of the Girl.

International Day of the Girl started in 2012 as a United Nations declaration, the day acknowledges the importance of issues girls face across the globe — including education, nutrition and child marriage — and the many benefits of the global initiatives working to address them and it is observed October 11 every year.

The 1.1 billion girls of today's world are challenging the status quo. They're redefining girlhood, and they're doing so against the odds.

Across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.

They have less access to information, communication technology and resources, such as the internet where the global gender gap is growing.

A quarter of young people, most of them girls, are neither employed nor getting an education or training.

But the First lady said her foundation, [Rebecca foundation] is committed to support girls to dream big and secure a better future.

In a Facebook post, she wrote "Today is International Day of the Girl!

"Today we can all commit to support girls to dream big and secure a better future. We can enable girls to go to school and stay the course. Education is the foundation of our development. My foundation, The Rebecca Foundation is working with relevant stakeholders to promote girls education in Ghana.

"Together, we can help put a stop to child marriage, reduce high dropout rates for girls and end sexual and all other forms of violence against girls. In partnership with all of you, we can help and inspire girls to achieve their dreams by doing away with any practice that limits their potential."