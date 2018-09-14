Recap of the major local news in the week

news

Ghana dominated the international headlines this week as it buried one of its illustrious sons, former United Nations General-Secretary Kofi Annan.

The 2001 Nobel Peace Leaureate was laid in state from Tuesday at the Accra International Conference before a final memorial service was held in his honour on Thursday.

The service attracted some Presidents from the sub-region, the United Nations General-Secretary, international diplomats, ambassadors, political leaders in Ghana as well some members of the general public.

At the funeral, Annan's widow, Nane Maria, led hundreds of mourners, called her husband an "extraordinary" person who had a "joy of life".

Kofi Annan was laid to rest at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

On Wednesday, in Kumasi, serial callers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

The serial callers claimed they have been abandoned while those at the echelons of power, mentioning the regional minister in particular, are ‘chopping’ with impunity, after their little bonfire session warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations on behalf of government henceforth.

They also burnt sim cards and used recharge cards they said they bought with their own money.

They accused the Ashanti Regional Minister and the NADMO boss in the region for abandoning them while they are enjoying.

However, in a quick rebuttal, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah said their threats of abandoning the party in the region doesn't scare him.

He dared them to make the President sack him, and he wont be the first to he given such a sack. “They can do their worse. If I am a regional minister does it mean just anyone can insult me?” he asked.

Starting from today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a four-day tour of the Central Region.

He is expected to interact with Chiefs and people of Komenda, Gomoa Assin, Gomoa Ajumako, Mankessim and Effutu Traditional Areas.

He will also engage Regional Party Executives, MMDCEs, and Regional Security Council in separate meetings.