Reduce E-levy to 0.5% - MoMo agents

He added that the policy will now be applied to all transactions effective 2023.

However, Momo agents have asked the government for another view of the rate, explaining that the expected revenue target can still be succeeded.

Evans Otumfour, the General Secretary of the Association, speaking on Citi TV said, Ghanaians will keep evading the levy if there is no further reduction.

“Government must research to find out why people are not patronizing MoMo. The rate is one of the major hindrances to the government achieving its revenue. So government must reduce the rate so that many people will not be impacted. There are over 17 million MoMo users, so if government pegs the rate at 0.1 or 0.5 percent, it will still meet its revenue target. If not, people will look for alternatives like the use of cash.”

The Minority in Parliament suggested a 0.5 percent Electronic Transfer Levy and a GHS300 threshold to cushion poorer Ghanaians.

Haruna Iddrisu said his side was open to collaborating with the government as it works to overcome the economic crisis.

“We will subject the new E-levy rate to further critical and thorough discussions as a caucus to assist the government to get out of its eminent economic crisis,” he said.

“But without going into the scenarios, as you look at your scenarios, consider another 0.5 percent at a threshold of GHS 300 as compared to what you have admitted of 1 percent at a threshold of zero,” he said.