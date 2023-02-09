Reduce the size of your govt to save the economy - Pentecostal Council to Akufo-Addo

In a communiqué, the GPCC also called on the government and other stakeholders, to collaboratively establish a national dialogue forum for regular consultations and engagements on pertinent matters of national interest.

“Urgently downsize government machinery and cut down on expenditure to start building confidence about its commitment in solving our economic problems. From the Council’s perspective, it is important that the Government demonstrates a strong sense of burden-sharing to encourage key bondholders to fully accept the exchange voluntarily.

“This should include Government explicitly and verifiably cutting down on its expenditure, including reducing the size of the government, among other areas. This is very critical to encourage buy-in from the general public.”

The GPCC also called on the government to ensure that the Domestic Debt Exchange does not destroy the financial sector.

Pulse Ghana

“Whatever form the DDEP takes, Government should ensure that the financial sector, which is a key pillar of growth for the economy, is not destroyed in the process of the debt exchange.”

“The Council acknowledges the setting up of the financial sector stability fund, as a measure to provide support to the financial sector, but the Council expects to see a clear demonstration that the facility is fully funded for implementation, in order to provide full assurance to the financial sector and the banking community.”