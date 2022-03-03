RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Refurbished Appiate road reopened to traffic

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Appiate portion of the Bogoso to Anyanfuri Highway that was destroyed a by a dynamite explosion has been fixed and reopened to traffic.

Appiate raod
Appiate raod

The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Mavis Nkansah Boadu reopened the road today.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM after the reopening, she said the reconstruction efforts by government in Appiate is going on successfully.

“Work is almost completed, and it is about 85% complete, therefore the reason for its reopening today to traffic. Extensive works have been done and there are a few works to be done including drainage works and safety signs, but it is in the right direction to open it now to traffic, and we are happy. We are giving ourselves two weeks for the total works to be complete”, she said.

When the Deputy Minister was asked about the cost of the reconstruction, she said it is currently unknown as the project is an ongoing one.

Apiate explosion
Apiate explosion Pulse Ghana

Preliminary investigations by the Police indicated that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to the Chirano Gold Mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion at Appiatse, a farming community between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region.

Fourteen people were killed and 179 others injured in the explosion, which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

How taxi drivers make good money while ride-hailing counterparts cry

Ride-hailing versus taxi-driving in Ghana

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine