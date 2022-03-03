Refurbished Appiate road reopened to traffic

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM after the reopening, she said the reconstruction efforts by government in Appiate is going on successfully.

“Work is almost completed, and it is about 85% complete, therefore the reason for its reopening today to traffic. Extensive works have been done and there are a few works to be done including drainage works and safety signs, but it is in the right direction to open it now to traffic, and we are happy. We are giving ourselves two weeks for the total works to be complete”, she said.

When the Deputy Minister was asked about the cost of the reconstruction, she said it is currently unknown as the project is an ongoing one.

Pulse Ghana

Preliminary investigations by the Police indicated that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to the Chirano Gold Mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion at Appiatse, a farming community between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region.