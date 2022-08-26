Refurbished medical equipment can help improve healthcare in Ghana - John Chigbu

In an engagement with the media in Accra, Mr. Chigbu stated that a lot of the deaths in Ghana and Africa could have been avoided if there were adequate medical equipment to diagnose patients.

He opined that it is the reason why Cassona Global has established its presence in Ghana to help address the challenge by assisting medical facilities to access refurbished medical equipment from advanced countries at very affordable prices.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic and how it took the lives of family members inspired his company to switch to the supply of PPEs and later to imaging equipment.

"What I found lacking in sub-Saharan Africa as a result of my mother's passing was limited number of working equipment so I decided with my wife to focus on medical equipment, specifically those dealt with imaging."

Mr. Chigbu further noted that he was aware of the challenge of lack of adequate skill set for the maintenance and operationalization of some critical imaging equipment on the continent as well.

He observed that in some instances, health facilities were required to import personnel from advanced countries to repair their equipment, which further strained the finance of the medical facilities.

But was quick to add that Cassona would not only provide the health facilities access to capital to acquire essential medical imaging equipment but would also offer repair services as well as uninterrupted power supply.

He allayed fears of negative perception that refurbished medical equipment was substandard. "The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has put strict measures in place to ensure that refurbished medical equipment are safe and effective".