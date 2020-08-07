The university moved to the first position from its second position in the previous ranking.

The university also ranked 7th in Ghana in the bi-annual ranking o the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities.

The Acting Head of Communication at Regent University, Benjamin Larbi said Regent University has got this far by hard work and commitment.

He added that the school will remain focused in order to remain at the top and offer the best education.

Established in 2004, Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions, offering every six months, an independent, objective, free, open, scientific exercise for providing reliable, multi-dimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world.

The Webometrics Ranking measures institutions according to four metrics: namely; presence (public knowledge shared), visibility (web contents impact), transparency (top-cited researchers), and excellence (top-cited papers).