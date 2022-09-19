Rehabilitated Sunyani Airport begins domestic operations

According to her, Passion Air would commence air transport services between Sunyani and Accra, and that plans were made in advance to fly four times a week.

Addressing the media, she stated that the operation would stimulate the economic growth potential of the region through an increase in trade and investments and reduce road travel time from about eight hours to about an hour.

Pulse Ghana

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Sunyani Airport and the completed work is Phase I of the Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation Project.

The rehabilitation of the airport is a critical part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in Ghana and to help realise the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa.