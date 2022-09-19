The Bono Regional Minister, Ms. Justina Owusu-Banahene, has disclosed that the re-opening of the service would open up the region for rapid economic growth.
Rehabilitated Sunyani Airport begins domestic operations
The rehabilitated Sunyani Airport in the Bono Region is set to commence domestic flight operations on Monday, September 19, 2022.
According to her, Passion Air would commence air transport services between Sunyani and Accra, and that plans were made in advance to fly four times a week.
Addressing the media, she stated that the operation would stimulate the economic growth potential of the region through an increase in trade and investments and reduce road travel time from about eight hours to about an hour.
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Sunyani Airport and the completed work is Phase I of the Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation Project.
The rehabilitation of the airport is a critical part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in Ghana and to help realise the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa.
The scope of works included the rehabilitation and extension of the runway from 1,280 metres to 1,400 metres; repair of the apron to accommodate small to medium size aircraft; minimal renovation of the terminal building; and construction of some airport internal roads.
