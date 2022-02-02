RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Reinstate Prof. Mawutor Avoke – Winneba High Court orders UEW

A Winneba High Court has ordered the University of Education, Winneba to reinstate its former Vice Chancellor, Professor Mawutor Avoke.

Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Professor Mawutor Avoke
In a ruling made by his lordship, Aboagye Tandoh, the University has to reinstate the other lecturers who were sacked alongside Prof. Avoke in 2017.

They are to get their salary arrears paid to them with retrospective effect from the day they were unlawfully removed, the court said.

Prof. Avoke was removed when a Winneba High Court ordered him to step aside until a case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council was determined.

The case was brought before the court by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, who insisted that the Vice-Chancellor and the Finance Officer, were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.

The plaintiff argued that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university and rather allowed the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue in the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council.

Supi Kofi Kwayera also alleged financial and procurement irregularities on the part of Prof Avoke.

