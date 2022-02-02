Reinstate Prof. Mawutor Avoke – Winneba High Court orders UEW

They are to get their salary arrears paid to them with retrospective effect from the day they were unlawfully removed, the court said.

Prof. Avoke was removed when a Winneba High Court ordered him to step aside until a case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council was determined.

The case was brought before the court by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, who insisted that the Vice-Chancellor and the Finance Officer, were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.

The plaintiff argued that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university and rather allowed the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue in the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council.