The aggrieved workers said some decisions taken by the management are collapsing the firm.

They accused Prof. Alex Dodoo of "running the GSA as a private company where he alone takes important decisions for the organization as well as side-stepping the institution's Scheme of Service, Collective Agreement and other policies."

Prof Alex Dodoo, Ghana Standard Authority Director-General

A petition addressed to the Chief of staff to the President said "some degree of uneasiness in the Ghana Standards Authority which is not conducive for productivity and is capable of causing labour unrest" adding that the authority will collapse if the President doesn't intervene.

The petition added: "The workers fear the way and manner the Director-General is managing the organisation will lead to a disaster in a few months to come."

GSA petition

They said Prof. Alex Dodoo signs agreements on behalf of the institution which doesn't benefit the entity adding that the board spends huge sums of money on members.