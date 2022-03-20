President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo closed the borders of Ghana as part of the precautionary measures instituted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.
Reopen Ghana's land borders now – Mahama charges gov't
Former President John Mahama has added his voice to calls for the opening of the land borders.
Nana Addo speaking during the televised address to the nation on the measures to combat COVID-19, said "it is said that with greater freedom comes greater responsibility. The introduction of this phased opening up of our country means that each and every one of us must continue to remain vigilant, and respect the enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols that have become part and parcel of our daily routine over the last three (3) months."
But after close to two years since the borders were closed, Mahama urged him to reopen them.
According to him, "the long border closures have devastated the economy of our border communities."
He said the government's announcement that it is deliberating at Cabinet about a possible opening of the land borders is long overdue.
In a Facebook post, he said "Let's open the land borders now".
