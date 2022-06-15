RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Repair works on motorway will be done by Friday – Minister of Roads and Highways

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured commuters of the Accra-Tema Motorway that the repair works currently ongoing on the road will end on Thursday, June 16.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway
According to the Ministry, the road will be fully opened to traffic on Friday, June 17.

In a statement copied to the press, the Ministry explained that the repair work is due to a defected bridge on the road.

The Ministry explained that the ongoing work is necessary to protect lives and property as the bridge on the Lakplakpa river, which was last repaired in 2014, had become defective.

“In 2014, one span of the 2-span bridge was replaced with a steel deck. Presently, the steel deck has failed and defects have occurred in the remaining reinforced concrete slab.”

“The defects on the steel deck have affected the steel beams and welds. In order to save life and property, it was imperative to close that section of the road for emergency repairs,” it added.

t also said the Ghana Highway Authority is working day and night to ensure that the work is completed on time.

“The Ghana Highway Authority has been working day and night to reconstruct the deck, applying modern technology of concrete production and use to ensure that the road is opened to traffic by Friday, 17 June 2022 at 6:00 am… Contractors working on the Beach road have been directed to ensure that the dual carriage sections are opened to traffic.”

“The motoring public is advised to use alternative roads such as Fertilizer Road, Tsui Bleoo Road, Spintex Road 1, Teshie Link, Adogon Highway and Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2 and follow directional signs,” portions of the statement said.

The ongoing repair works which started about two weeks ago have led to heavy vehicular traffic on the route.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Ministry of Roads statement
Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

