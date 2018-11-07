Pulse.com.gh logo
Replacement of 'Ghana Card' will cost GHS 20 - NIA

The NIA has so far issued over 80,000 cards within the last four months, mostly to workers of the state institutions

  Published:
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that any replacement of a national identification card will cost GHS 20.

According to the Authority persons who misplace or damage their cards will be required to report to any nearby office of the NIA, pay the stipulated fee, demand for a receipt and have the card replaced.

“Replacement is GHC20 but the card itself is free”, the Director of Public Affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdeti said.

The NIA has so far issued over 80,000 cards within the last four months, mostly to workers of the state institutions

On Monday, they begun a mass registration exercise for the 'Ghana Card' across the country.

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah play

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah

 

The NIA will use the various polling stations of the Electoral Commission to undertake the registration process.

Starting from the Adentan constituency in Accra, the process for the acquisition of the identification card will move to the Volta, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Central regions in that order.

