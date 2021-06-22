RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Report: 55% Ghanaian children plan on leaving the country in the future

Evans Annang

Fifty five percent of children in Ghana have plans of leaving the country, a report by Child Rights International has revealed.

File photo
School children were on hand to welcome the American first lady, waving tiny Ghanaian and American flags. BusinessInsider

According to the survey done by the non-governmental organization, children from all the 16 regions of Ghana participated.

It said the survey was done between June 2020 and April 2021 and had over 11,000 children aged between 12 and 17.

“The children who want to leave the country are leaving for a reason. So clearly, if you are able to put things in place, we would affirm the belief system of our children in this country and they will contribute their quota. There are things that are going on that show that we do not have a national agenda that the children have an understanding of”, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

“So they feel that most of the things are done according to their own dictates. But we should clearly spell out the national agenda. Once we are able to do that, children will drive that agenda. We have to be very certain about where the country is going because the children are confused and not certain, they don’t think that when they are in Ghana, things will be alright for them. We need to give them that assurance”.

“55% of the respondents say they wish to migrate to another country, while 11% would either stay in the country or leave”, the report said.

The findings suggest that there must be a conscious effort by the government to provide a better standard of living for the citizenry.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

