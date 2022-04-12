Report: Ashanti identified as region with highest murder rate

It said Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of murder cases out of over 200 murder cases recorded last year, across the country.

The Bureau of Public Safety in its 2021 report said the region recorded 23 percent of all homicide cases reported across the country last year.

According to the Bureau, violent crimes reported in 2021 was 531 cases, an increase of 40.8% as compared to 377 cases in 2020. Its associated deaths also increased by 53.7 percent.

The report also revealed that the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions reported the highest incidents of armed robberies last year – each region reported 19% of over 150 armed robbery cases in 2021.

Pulse Ghana

Last year, social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka was killed by assailants at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.