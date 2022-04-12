This was revealed in a report on Public Safety and Crime in 2021.
Report: Ashanti identified as region with highest murder rate
The Ashanti Region has been adjudged the region with the highest number of murders in 2021.
It said Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of murder cases out of over 200 murder cases recorded last year, across the country.
The Bureau of Public Safety in its 2021 report said the region recorded 23 percent of all homicide cases reported across the country last year.
According to the Bureau, violent crimes reported in 2021 was 531 cases, an increase of 40.8% as compared to 377 cases in 2020. Its associated deaths also increased by 53.7 percent.
The report also revealed that the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions reported the highest incidents of armed robberies last year – each region reported 19% of over 150 armed robbery cases in 2021.
Last year, social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka was killed by assailants at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.
Two residents of Ejura, Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, were shot dead by soldiers during a protest against the killing of another native of the town, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.
