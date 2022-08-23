Report: Customs boss Col. Damoah allegedly aided trucks to evade paying taxes

It said some trucks loaded with goods that were impounded were later released allegedly on the orders of the Commissioner of Customs Division of the GRA, Col. Kwadwo Damoah.

Details of the letter indicated that during the arrest, the traders placed some calls to Col. Damoah to complain. Subsequently, a Staff Officer to the Commissioner, Kojo Bonsu, instructed the arresting officer to release the trucks unconditionally.

“Reports indicate that a Customs Intelligence team of the Customs—Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (CD-GRA) led by John Agbawu, with assistance from operatives of the Special Monitoring Team (SMT) of the National Intelligence Bureau, on 08/10/2021, intercepted and arrested two cargo trucks at DZORWULU traffic Light, near Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods,” it read.

The trucks which entered the country through Aflao were escorted to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airport Roundabout for re-examination.

The further assessment confirmed that many of the goods in the trucks were “undeclared and thus, no duties were paid on same.”

How the officers were directed to release the traders and the goods is what seems to have taken the National Security operatives aback.

Per the letter to the GRA, Edward Asomani explained that “the traders were discourteous towards the arresting officers, with one of them allegedly placing a call to Col. DAMOAH, Commissioner of CD-GRA.”

“Subsequently, AGBAWU received a call from one Kojo BONSU, Staff Officer to the Commissioner, instructing him to release the trucks unconditionally.”

The arresting Customs officer, Mr Agbawu, is said to have “received another call from Adu KYEI, Deputy Commissioner of Operations, CD-GRA who also gave similar instructions.”

“Additionally, the trader who placed the call to Col, DAMOAH recorded the arresting officers on video, to be forwarded to him.”

Col. Damoah has recently been in the news after a report by the Special Prosecutor implicated the office of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.