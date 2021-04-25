‘Report disrespectful MMDCEs to me; they won’t be reappointed’ – Akufo-Addo tells Chiefs

He, therefore, urged the Chiefs to report any DCE who is not collaborating with them for the progress of their district to him.

The President said this when the Okyehene and the chiefs of Akyem Abuakwa visited him at the Jubilee House on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

“We have all kinds of problems with some of my DCEs. Any DCE who doesn’t know how to get along with the chiefs for the progress of their district doesn’t know their work,” Akufo-Addo said.

“But since I am coming to appoint new DCEs, if there are any [people] like that within the Okyeman enclave, do let me know, so I don’t reappoint them. Good governance means that you consult with the stakeholders and ensure that their concerns are addressed.

“If any DCEs and MCEs don’t do that, then they don’t understand their work well. So please let me know [of such people].”

The President’s comments were in response to a complaint by Dasebre Eyimadu Kantamanto, the Gyasihene and Kwamuhene of Akyem Abuakwa.

Addressing the President on behalf of the chiefs, he said some DCEs were not treating the Chiefs well.

“Our DCEs and MCEs are not treating our chiefs well at all. When you question them on any move they are embarking on, they respond that it’s their mandate to do what they are doing,” he said.