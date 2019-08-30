He said the committee tasked to undertake this mission has returned from their fact finding mission from Qatar and the US.

The Minister also said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will make the report official once he returns from his state visit from Asia.

"The teams from Qatar and US are back and are completing their report, there is also some ongoing work with MiDA in Ghana that will also be factored into the report and when the president returns from his Asian trip, a final determination will be made and then announced but my understanding is that we are wrapping this up", he told Citi FM.

The government began a thirty-day probe into the PDS concession deal after they detected “fundamental and material breaches of PDS’s obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction.

The government announced the suspension of the concession agreement earlier in August after some fundamental and material breaches were detected on the part of PDS.

“The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Finance and the Electricity of Ghana, has suspended the concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited with immediate effect,” the statement signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

“The decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.

“The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March, 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.”