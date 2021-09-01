Reports of food shortage in SHSs false – Education Ministry

"My checks with the GES show that no school in Ghana is experiencing a shortage of food. I was even with the PRO of GES when she called a headteacher of one of the schools who confirmed that it is not true. The situation according to our checks is not entirely as is being painted.”

"Nevertheless, we will not end it here, it is an opportunity for us to get down to the schools and find out what the actual problem is. We will get in touch with some more schools to make sure that the issues are rectified, that is if they exist," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Pulse.com.gh earlier reported that some SHS in the country has run out of food owing to failure by the Buffer Stock company to supply them nonperishable foods.

Some SHS heads have been running the schools on credit for two months now without money from the government.

The headmaster of SHS spoke to Accra-based Starr FM under the condition of anonymity that the "Buffer stock has not supplied food to any school. Management of GES has not released funds to our accounts. The last time our executives met and raised this issue they promised us to expect the monies in our accounts in a week or two but it is almost a month now.

"There is no food and no money. We are running the schools on credit. I have to buy food on credit to cook for the students. It is really frustrating. Running the school has been hell but they have gagged everybody like you people term it as a culture of Silence. If you complain right now and you are fished out, you will regret it."