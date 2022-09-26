Reports of my wealth have been grossly exaggerated — Sir Sam Jonah

Despite media reports of mouth-watering assets putting him at the top of coveted lists of rich men in the country, Sam Jonah said his wealth has been overemphasized.

Speaking on GTV, Sam Jonah stated that "News on my wealth has been grossly exaggerated. But let me just say this I will, my father will be turning in his grave if he thought that I will be defined by how much I am worth in monetary terms."

He asked "How much is Sam Jonah's worth? One because I don't have that level of wealth."

He indicated that he would like to be defined by what he stands for and not his wealth.

Pulse Ghana

"I would like to be defined by what I stand for. I think my worth will come from the values that I hold and the principles that I hold. I would rather want to be defined by that than pounds and cedis and pesewas.

"I think it's a tragedy people want to be associated with. I mean the others who love that. Unfortunately, I don't. More importantly, I just feel, it is, I think, it's not something that you ought to be proud of. That you are defined by what people think you are worth, no," Sam Jonah stated.

Sir Sam Jonah, reports stated is the second richest man among the top ten richest men and women in Ghana, with a considerable net worth of $1.2 billion.