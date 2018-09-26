Pulse.com.gh logo
Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads


Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads



  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Some chiefs and residents in Tarkwa, a town in the Western Region, blocked all roads leading into the town on Wednesday morning.

This, they did, as a warning to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the government over the deplorable roads in the town as well on the clampdown on galamsey.

According to reports by Joy FM, this action led to a standstill of the whole town.

“There is so much traffic that there’s no way in and no way out,” one protestor said.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister has been touring the Western Region to ascertain development in the mining communities.

The protestors burnt car tyres on the roads which has sent a thick dark cloud of smoke into the morning sky. Cars have also been parked across the roads to prevent traffic flow.

play

 

The residents are united in grief. The roads are very dilapidated despite several promises from subsequent governments to fix them.

They said it is unacceptable that minerals are mined from their community to feed the country’s income but they lack behind in development.

Responding to the adverse effect of the protest on businesses and standstill it has caused, one of the protestors noted that it will inure for the greater good.

