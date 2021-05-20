Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

A statement issued by ECG Thursday, May 20, 2021, noted that, as part of system improvement works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP), a re-construction of a section of Ghana Grid Company’s 161kV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in will be required.

“This exercise will lead to a shortfall in transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours,” ECG added.

Areas to be affected include Cantonments, Kaneshie Market, Abelenkpe, Awudome, Labadi, Teshie, Ashaley Botwe, Osu, Tetegu and Gbawe Top Base.

The others are Nima, Tesano, Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Haatso, Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Roman Ridge, West Hills Mall, Kisseiman and Regimanuel Estates, Dansoman Control Market, Aplaku, Kotobabi, North Kaneshie, Bubiashie, Russia, East Legon, Ajorman and again Airport Residential Area among others.

In view of this the, power will be interrupted in the affected areas between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on the scheduled days.