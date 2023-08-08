ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Resign as BOG Governor within 21 days – NDC issues ultimatum to Dr. Ernest Addison

Evans Annang

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison to resign from his role.

Dr Ernest Addison, BoG boss
Dr Ernest Addison, BoG boss

According to the NDC, Dr. Addison and his deputies have failed in their roles as governors of the central bank.

Recommended articles

In a press conference addressed by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the party said the governors should resign within 21 days.

“In this regard, we call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today. We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and save the Bank of Ghana. The March to Ensure Accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has so desecrated. Dr Ernest Addisson Must Go! There has to be an end to impunity and it is NOW!”

“This means the recklessness and mismanagement of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana has cost the nation twice what we are struggling and sacrificing to receive from the IMF amid major conditionalities”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cassiel Ato Forson
Cassiel Ato Forson Pulse Ghana

According to the party, the BoG has become a crime scene, with its managers treading on a dangerous trajectory.

The party has threatened to march to the premises of BoG to drag Dr Addison and his deputies from office if they fail to resign within 21 days.

The Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion within the 2022 fiscal year.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London road expedition: Team of 13 Ghanaians embarks on 10,000km road trip to UK

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London expedition: Group finally arrive in London after days en route

Bekwai-MCE-daughter

Daughter of Bekwai MCE found dead

The embattled Cecilia Dapaah.

Widow of late brother of Cecilia Dapaah to sue over alleged stolen $800,000 [AUDIO]