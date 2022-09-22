Resign for failing in your galamsey fight - CPP to Akufo-Addo

Speaking to the press in Accra in commemoration of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, the General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Gyantuah, said the President has failed to honour his promise to thoroughly fight galamsey and to protect the public purse.

“Almost all our water bodies have been destroyed because of Galamsey… I think it is time for him to resign. I think it is time for Nana Akufo-Addo to put down his job and allow competent people to take over.”

She argued that the country’s fortune can only be changed when the CPP assumes office.

“We the CPP will go strictly to all procurement rules to reduce infractions in government spending and limit looting and even erase loot and share,” she said as an example.

Pulse Ghana

“We would also ensure that the law that allows foreign investors to repatriate 100 percent profits will be amended to a 60 percent share.”

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the effects of the Russia/Ukraine war on African economies.

“By 2021, COVID-19 had pushed Africa into the worst recession for half a century. A slump in productivity and revenues, increased pressures on spending and spiralling public debts confronted us without relent.”

“As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation. It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa.

“Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa,” the president said.