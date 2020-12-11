In a statement, the Embassy said the United States “expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels.”

Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) successfully secured a second term in office after winning the election with 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

READ ALSO: We’ll deal with persons who try to foment post-election violence – IGP warns

However, Mahama and the NDC have rejected the results of the polls, describing it as flawed and fabricated.

The statement from the US Embassy, however, urged all aggrieved stakeholders to use the court to address any electoral disputes.

“U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan applauds Ghana on its successful elections on December 7, 2020 and congratulates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election,” the statement said.

“The elections were conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The United States expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels, in keeping with Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a shining example of democracy in the region and across the world.

“The U.S. government stands ready to continue our strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana to advance our shared prosperity.”