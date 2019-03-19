The coalition maintains that its members deserve to be employed into the mainstream health sector, just like other state-trained nurses.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, the coalition accused the government of prioritizing state-trained nurses over them.

According to them, whiles financial clearance has been given to state-trained nurses, private nurses have only been frustrated in their attempts to get their own financial clearance.

This, the coalition, described as discriminatory and very regrettable, and have threatened to demonstrate if they government does not respond within the next 10 days.

“There is no plan to recruit privately-trained nurses into the mainstream health sector like is being done for state-sponsored nurses. The Government made it clear that it will continue to give priority to nurses from public trained when the President said in the 2019 state of the nation address,” PRO of the Coalition, Doreen Boateng said.

“This is a clear example of discriminatory injustice, so we are giving the government 10 working days to reply this letter and we will press on our demands until civil society gets to understand that we are being treated unfairly and until Government hears us we are going to hold a mega demonstration dubbed ‘Ku me preko’ to share our grievances.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has revealed plans to commence the recruitment of some health professionals.

In a statement signed by Chief Director Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah, the Ministry said it is looking to recruit qualified general nurses, midwives, mental nurses, registered community health nurses and allied health professionals.

Qualified persons are required to submit their applications on Thursday, 28th March 2019, the statement added.