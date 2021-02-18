The legislator wants the compulsory retirement age for the aforementioned persons to be extended from 60 to 65.

Mr. Ayariga noted that he was backing a private member’s bill to amend the constitution in this regard.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

“Many people start family life late and their children are mostly still in school when they are compulsorily retired and family incomes are negatively affected with dire consequences for the education of their children,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“An extended retirement age will ensure that youth are guaranteed family income to sponsor their education,” he explained.

Mr. Ayariga explained that the current retirement age doesn’t help public servants and judicial officers, since they can still work after attaining 60 years.

“With improved health care and increased life expectancy, the current compulsory retirement age of 60 years hurts the public service and judiciary and denies them of healthy, competent and experienced people.

“And many of them live an additional twenty years or more and become a burden on the pension scheme which has to support them in retirement when they could actually work,” he added.

The Bawku Central MP made his point known while interacting with the Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, during his vetting.

Mr. Baffour Awuah faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Reacting to Mr. Ayariga’s remark, the Minister-deignate said: “A national dialogue on the issue of the extension of the compulsory retirement age is encouraged to build a national consensus on the matter.”