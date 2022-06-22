Retract and apologize for conflict of interest allegations against me - AG to Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a statement copied to the media, Mr. Dame said Hon. Ablakwa should issue a public apology to him as well else he may institute a legal action against him.

“I consider the allegations by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa malevolent and ill-inspired for the simple reason that a cursory examination of the facts would have revealed the untruths in them. I call on the member of Parliament to retract and apologize to the public for the falsehood he has published against me, failing which I may institute legal action against him”’ his statement said.

The Attorney General also said it’s not true that he is benefiting as being registered as the Secretary of the National Cathedral as alleged by the NDC MP.

He said his name is only registered as the Secretary because of his then role as a Deputy Attorney General.

“No issue of conflict of interest arises by virtue of my status as Secretary to the company. Article 80(3) prohibits a Minister of State from holding any other office of profit or emolument whether private or public unless with the permission of the Speaker”.

”My role as Secretary is thus not caught within the ambit of Article 80(3). In any event, I have never received any emolument in my capacity as Secretary to the National Cathedral of Ghana”’ he added.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has become a staunch critic of the project, said Godfred-Dame may have dabbled in a conflict of interest when he (Godfred-Dame) as a Deputy Attorney General who served on the board of the Public Procurement Authority, was also registered as a Secretary for the National Cathedral when it was incorporated on July 18, 2019.

He noted that the then deputy attorney general while in a position of conflict of interest, participated in board meetings of the Public Procurement Authority which approved Sir David Adjaye as construction advisor for the project through sole sourcing.

“It is quite revealing to observe that when the National Cathedral was incorporated on 18th July, 2019; the then Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame was registered as Secretary.”

“During the same period, he served on the board of the Public Procurement Authority which approved David Adjaye’s irregular sole sourcing contract,” he shared in a Facebook post.

