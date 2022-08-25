Retract and apologize for your allegations else I’ll sue – Bediatuo Asante instructs Odike

“We are informed that in August, 2022, you published among others, false defamatory claims on Oyerepa FM, 100.7 that “Bediatuo of Flagstaff House has brought people to Bosomefreho to engage in galamsey”.

“We are instructed to inform you that the said publication that you put in the public domain is absolutely false,” the letter read.

“It is instructive to point it out to you that you ought to have taken steps to verify the authenticity of the information before publishing same in the public domain."

“Clearly, your failure to verify such a serious allegation against a senior government official is deliberate and carefully calculated to malign, cause public disaffection, injure the reputation and reduce our client’s reputation in the eyes of right thinking members of society,” the letter of Bediatuo’s lawyers to Odike further read.

Pulse Ghana

In view of this, the solicitors of the Secretary to the President indicated in their letter that they have their client’s instructions “to demand an immediate retraction and apology for the malicious and defamatory publication within a week upon receipt of this letter”.

Mr Odike in a radio programme had accused Nana Asante Bediatuo of being involved in galamsey [illegal mining].

Mr Odike has also incurred the wrath of chiefs in the Asante region following his accusations that they are also involved in galamsey.