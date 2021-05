The TV host is a happy man because his wife Rosemary-Beryl is a proud fan of the Chelsea football club and he is celebrating their victory.

Showing how proud he is, Paul posted a photo of his wife and wrote, “Blue is the colour, football is the game. Great turnout by Chelsea, an all English UCL final. Another case for the black soccer talent, it was all made by N'Golo Kanté, Mendy came to the rescue, Frank Lampard must be commended for recruiting well.”

Meanwhile, his team Manchester United are to face AS Roma in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League and he is hoping for a victory for his team.

Of course, the win or qualification will end Manchester United in the finals of the game and he can’t seem to hide his excitement.