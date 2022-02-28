Review ‘Free SHS’ and let the rich pay for their kids – Kwame Sefa-Kayi to govt

He noted that government and stakeholders in the education sector need to deliberate on fine-tuning aspects of the program.

He said parents who are financially capable should be made to pay for the boarding fees and other expenses of their kids.

“It’s been five years since we rolled out the Free SHS program, I don’t understand why we’ve not done any review on it. How can someone who stays at East Legon and has his or child at Achimota be made not pay school fees. We can make tuition free but charge those at boarding houses.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Board Member also called for the cancellation of buying past questions for students.

“My opinion is that government should pay for tuition and library fee and those things but those who want boarding school must pay. How can government be buying school uniforms, exercise books, past questions. Have you heard some before? Do we buy past questions?” he said.