Review ‘Free SHS’ and let the rich pay for their kids – Kwame Sefa-Kayi to govt

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to conduct a review on the ‘Free SHS’ policy.

Kwame-Sefa-Kayi
According to the host of Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ programme, the policy is due for a review after 5 years.

He noted that government and stakeholders in the education sector need to deliberate on fine-tuning aspects of the program.

He said parents who are financially capable should be made to pay for the boarding fees and other expenses of their kids.

“It’s been five years since we rolled out the Free SHS program, I don’t understand why we’ve not done any review on it. How can someone who stays at East Legon and has his or child at Achimota be made not pay school fees. We can make tuition free but charge those at boarding houses.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Board Member also called for the cancellation of buying past questions for students.

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
“My opinion is that government should pay for tuition and library fee and those things but those who want boarding school must pay. How can government be buying school uniforms, exercise books, past questions. Have you heard some before? Do we buy past questions?” he said.

The Free SHS program was introduced by the Akufo-Addo government upon assumption of office in 2017

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

