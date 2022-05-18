Revoke E.I on Achimota Forest immediately - Minority to govt

Speaking to the press, the Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini said the decision was untenable.

He insisted that government’s decision give about 360 acres to the original owners of the land instead of 90 acres is not prudent.

“We believe that it was not well thought through if indeed intention was not deliberate to loot the Achimota Forest land and so the president must take a second look at the E. I. 144 and possibly revoke it as soon as possible.”

Pulse Ghana

“We also believe that the increase from about 90 acres to about 360 acres is untenable, and we ought to engage to understand what went into that increase in the acreage of land that has been given to the Owuo family, and we insist that the Achimota Forest must remain a forest reserve.”

“We do not have that many in this country. We only have about 265 that’s if you take the Achimota Forest out,” he told Winston Amoah, host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.